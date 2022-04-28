Texans Exploring Trade Back Into Top 10

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans have been exploring a trade back into the top 10 from their selection at No. 13.

The Texans already have the No. 3 pick but Schefter says if the board falls a certain way, they could move up to make sure they get a player they probably would have considered at No. 3.

There’s a good chance Texans GM Nick Caserio will find a willing suitor if he wants to move up, as Schefter has previously reported there are a number of teams looking to trade down.

He might also have competition, as some reports have indicated the Eagles are also laying the groundwork for a potential trade into the top 10.

In our final mock draft, we project the Texans as taking N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu and Washington CB Trent McDuffie with those selections.

The Texans have also been linked to Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner and LSU CB Derek Stingley.

We’ll have more on the Texans as the news is available.