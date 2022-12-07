Texans Going Back To Davis Mills As Starter

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are going back to QB Davis Mills and will start him against the Cowboys after two poor performances from QB Kyle Allen.

Mills, 24, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5.2 million contract and set to earn base salaries of $1.1 million and $1.4 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Mills has made 10 starts for the Texans and completed 61.9 percent of his pass attempts for 2,144 yards 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He’s added 17 rush attempts for 38 yards and another score.

