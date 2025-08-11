Texans Hosted Four Free Agents For Tryouts

The Houston Texans officially hosted four free agents for tryouts on Monday following their first preseason game.

The full list includes:

WR Grant DuBose T Conor McDermott DB Jaylin Simpson WR Winston Wright

DuBose, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2022 draft out of Charlotte. He was later waived by Green Bay but signed to the practice squad.

DuBose was elevated by the Packers in Week 18 before signing a futures deal with the team in January of 2024. He was claimed off waivers last year by the Dolphins before being placed on injured reserve.

In 2024, Dubose has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught one pass for 13 yards.