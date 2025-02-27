Texans Interested In Extending CB Derek Stingley Jr. This Offseason, Price Tag Could Reach $25M Annually

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2025 after making the All-Pro first team last season.

Stingley is a prime extension candidate this offseason, although Houston could exercise his fifth-year option for 2026 to buy them more time to negotiate a deal.

Texans GM Nick Caserio touched on their mutual interest in an extension for Stingley and noted their strong relationship with his agent, David Mulugheta.

“Derek is a great player,” Caserio said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “He has expressed sentiments about wanting to be here. We want Derek to be here. There’s a process we’ll have to go through. We’ve got a good working relationship with David.”

Wilson mentioned a new deal for Stingley will likely exceed $25 million per year and could go “much higher.”

Although Houston certainly wants to extend Stingley, Caserio noted they aren’t going to rush to get a deal done and wouldn’t commit to a timeline for an extension.

“Derek is a great player, he’s helped our team immensely,” Caserio said. “He’s improved each year. He’s earned an opportunity to put himself in position. I’m sure we’ll have some conversations at some point. We’re not going to put a timetable on anything. If we get something worked out, we get something worked out. If we don’t well try to figure out the most appropriate time is.”

Stingley was clear about his desire to remain in Houston and doesn’t seem too concerned about when an extension will happen.

“Yeah, I want to be here forever,” Stingley said. “I mean I’ll let whoever handle that, handle that. I’ll be here working out, taking care of me.”

Stingley, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU. He was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore but missed time during his junior season due to a Lisfranc injury. The Texans used the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He finished the third year of a four-year, $34,657,529 contract that includes a $22,385,476 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Stingley appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 54 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 18 passes defended and five interceptions.