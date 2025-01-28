Texans Interview Bucs QBs Coach Thad Lewis For OC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans interviewed Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Rapoport says that Lewis has received several requests for OC interviews, but this is the first one he’s taken.

The Texans should have one of the most appealing coordinator jobs available this offseason.

Lewis, 37, played eight seasons in the NFL as a quarterback for the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers and Ravens.

Lewis took his first coaching job in 2018 as an offensive analyst at UCLA. From there he joined the Buccaneers as an assistant WRs coach in 2021. Tampa Bay promoted him to QBs coach in 2023.