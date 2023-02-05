Texans Interview Vikings Assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have interviewed Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Johnson has also interviewed for the Chargers offensive coordinator job this hiring cycle.

The list of Texans OC candidates now includes:

49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik (Interview)

Bengals WRs Coach Troy Walters (Interview)

Patriots TE coach Nick Caley (Interview)

Vikings assistant QB coach Jerrod Johnson (Interview)

Johnson, 34, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell.