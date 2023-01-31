Texans Request To Interview 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Bobby Slowik For OC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans are requesting to interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for their offensive coordinator job.

DeMeco Ryans had begun putting together his coaching staff in Houston and he clearly would like to bring people he’s familiar with.

Slowik, 35, began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Commanders from 2011-2013. From there, he was later hired as the 49ers’ defensive quality control coach from 2017-2018.

San Francisco named him an offensive assistant for 2019-2020 and promoted him to offensive pass game specialist in 2021.

