Texans Interviewed Josh McCown For Head Coach Job

The Houston Texans announced Thursday that they interviewed former NFL QB Josh McCown for their head-coaching job.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

The Texans actually interviewed McCown last year before hiring David Culley, so this isn’t a big surprise. McCown is viewed as by some as a future NFL head coach.

McCown, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2002. He played for several teams including the Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers and Browns before signing a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent in 2017.

The Jets brought McCown back on a one-year contract worth $10 million for the 2018 season. McCown later returned before joining the Eagles on a one-year contract last August.

The Eagles signed McCown out of retirement and added him to their practice squad at the start of the season. Houston later added him to their active roster in November before releasing him in March.

For his career, McCown has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 17,727 yards, 98 touchdowns and 82 interceptions. He has also rushed for 1,105 yards and 13 touchdowns.