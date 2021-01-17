Texans Interviewing Ravens Asst. HC/WRs Coach David Culley Monday

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans are set to interview Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley on Monday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Texans’ job:

Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ravens assistant head coach/WRs coach David Culley (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

Culley, 65, began his coaching career back in 1978. From there, he worked for a number of schools before the Buccaneers hired him as their WRs coaching 1994.

From there, Culley worked for the Steelers, Eagles, Chiefs and Bills before the Ravens hired him as for the 2019 season.