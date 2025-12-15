Texans Lose DL Mario Edwards For Season With Ruptured Pectoral

The Texans have lost DL Mario Edwards for the rest of the season due to a ruptured pectoral muscle, per Aaron Wilson.

He’ll go on injured reserve and start the rehab process shortly. The good news for Edwards is that muscle injuries like this are usually a three-month recovery, so he should be fine for next year.

Edwards, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2024, then returned on a two-year, $9.5 million deal this past offseason.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 13 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.