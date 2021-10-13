Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Expected To Miss Four Week Following Thumb Surgery

On Wednesday, Texans HC David Culley told reporters that LT Laremy Tunsil could end up missing around four weeks after undergoing thumb surgery, per Aaron Wilson.

Jason La Canfora notes that there was “growing buzz” about Tunsil being a potential trade candidate leading up to the deadline this year, but his injury obviously complicates that situation.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

Tunsil is set to make base salaries of $17.85 million and $18.5 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Tunsil has appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.