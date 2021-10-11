Texans LT Laremy Tunsil Has Torn UCL In Thumb

According to Ian Rapoport, Texans LT Laremy Tunsil tore his UCL ligament in his thumb in Sunday’s loss to the Patriots.

Rapoport says Tunsil will eventually need surgery to repair the ligament. However, the hope, for now, is that he can put it off and play through the injury.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

Tunsil is set to make base salaries of $17.85 million and $18.5 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Tunsil has appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.