Texans Made Two PS Moves Including Re-Signing S Brandon Hill

The Houston Texans announced they re-signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad and released OT Jaylon Thomas in a corresponding move.

We have signed Brandon Hill to the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/AdFxf4vn7Z — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2026

Houston’s practice squad now includes:

C Eli Cox TE Luke Lachey DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International) DT Junior Tafuna WR Jared Wayne WR Josh Kelly OL Sidy Sow WR Quintez Cephus DT Marlon Davidson TE Layne Pryor (Injured) LB Xavier Thomas RB Jakob Johnson LB Power Echols DT Leki Fotu DB Kaevon Merriweather (Injured) DB Ameer Speed DE Solomon Byrd DB K’Von Wallace S Brandon Hill

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived last March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year and also made a cameo with the Raiders.

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.