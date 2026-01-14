Texans Made Two PS Moves Including Re-Signing S Brandon Hill

The Houston Texans announced they re-signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad and released OT Jaylon Thomas in a corresponding move.
Houston’s practice squad now includes:
- C Eli Cox
- TE Luke Lachey
- DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International)
- DT Junior Tafuna
- WR Jared Wayne
- WR Josh Kelly
- OL Sidy Sow
- WR Quintez Cephus
- DT Marlon Davidson
- TE Layne Pryor (Injured)
- LB Xavier Thomas
- RB Jakob Johnson
- LB Power Echols
- DT Leki Fotu
- DB Kaevon Merriweather (Injured)
- DB Ameer Speed
- DE Solomon Byrd
- DB K’Von Wallace
- S Brandon Hill
Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.
He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived last March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year and also made a cameo with the Raiders.
In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.
