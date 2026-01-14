Texans Made Two PS Moves Including Re-Signing S Brandon Hill

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Houston Texans announced they re-signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad and released OT Jaylon Thomas in a corresponding move. 

Houston’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. C Eli Cox
  2. TE Luke Lachey
  3. DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (International)
  4. DT Junior Tafuna
  5. WR Jared Wayne
  6. WR Josh Kelly
  7. OL Sidy Sow
  8. WR Quintez Cephus
  9. DT Marlon Davidson
  10. TE Layne Pryor (Injured)
  11. LB Xavier Thomas
  12. RB Jakob Johnson
  13. LB Power Echols
  14. DT Leki Fotu
  15. DB Kaevon Merriweather (Injured)
  16. DB Ameer Speed
  17. DE Solomon Byrd
  18. DB K’Von Wallace
  19. S Brandon Hill

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived last March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year and also made a cameo with the Raiders. 

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.

