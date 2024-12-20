Texans Make Four Roster Moves For Week 16

The Houston Texans announced they officially promoted WR Jared Wayne, FB Andrew Beck, and TE Irv Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Week 16.

Houston also waived WR Steven Sims in a corresponding move.

We have signed Irv Smith Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/fdShGqZLP0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2024

Beck, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Texas before he was waived coming out of the preseason and claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

He originally entered the league as a blocking tight end, but Denver opted to use him at fullback. The Broncos re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022 before Beck departed in unrestricted free agency for a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the Texans.

He was among Houston’s final roster and caught on with the Packers. Beck re-signed with the Texans in November.

In 2024, Beck has appeared in three games for the Packers.