Texans Not Expected To Trade WR Brandin Cooks Or LT Laremy Tunsil Before Deadline

According to Aaron Reiss, the Texans are not expected to trade either WR Brandin Cooks or LT Laremy Tunsil before the trade deadline on November 2.

The two are arguably Houston’s best players right now and would draw interest if put on the block. However, Reiss points out their deals were restructured this offseason, meaning there’s less financial incentive to move them.

He adds both players are still in their 20s and could be productive contributors for the Texans beyond this year.

Reiss adds the Texans could also still trade QB Deshaun Watson, as momentum seems to be building for a deal. He adds Houston could move on from some other players like LB Zach Cunningham, DE Charles Omenihu or TE Jordan Akins in trades before next Tuesday.

Reports from the weekend indicated the Texans could be active sellers ahead of the deadline.

Cooks, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans last year.

Cooks is set to make base salaries of $2.5 million and $12.5 million over the next two seasons. His deal voids after the 2022 season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Cooks has appeared in seven games for the Texans and caught 45 of 64 targets for 502 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Tunsil, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12,457,650 rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $2,148,771 for the 2019 season when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins traded Tunsil to the Texans in 2019 and he later agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract with Houston that included $50 million guaranteed.

Tunsil is set to make base salaries of $17.85 million and $18.5 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2021, Tunsil has appeared in five games for the Texans and made five starts for them at left tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 54 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on the Texans ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.