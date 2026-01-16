Texans Officially Rule Out WR Nico Collins From Divisional Round, Among Two Players

The Houston Texans announced they’ve ruled out WRs Nico Collins and Justin Watson from Sunday’s Divisional Round against the Patriots.

Houston #Texans Friday Injury Report & Game Status Report for the Divisional Round at the New England Patriots: pic.twitter.com/AUisdJjByT — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 16, 2026

It’s a tough break for Houston’s offense, as they’ll be without their top receiver on the roster.

Collins, 26, was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,871,517 rookie contract that included a $902,921 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Texans.

He was on pace for an incredible season before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve and caused him to miss five games in 2024. Houston restructured his contract last offseason.

In 2025, Collins appeared in 15 games and recorded 71 receptions on 120 targets for 1,117 yards (15.7 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with two rushing attempts for 15 yards and a touchdown.