Texans Place WR Tank Dell & S Jimmie Ward On IR

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans have officially placed WR Tank Dell and S Jimmie Ward on injured reserve.

Dell now has a long road back to the playing field and it would not be surprising to see him miss the majority of next season.

Dell, 25, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.

The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.

In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.