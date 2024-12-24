Texans Place WR Tank Dell & S Jimmie Ward On IR

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans have officially placed WR Tank Dell and S Jimmie Ward on injured reserve.
Dell now has a long road back to the playing field and it would not be surprising to see him miss the majority of next season.
Dell, 25, was a third-team All-American selection during his final season at Houston in addition to being a first-team All-AAC selection.
The Texans drafted him in the third round with the No. 69 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Dell signed a four-year, $5,689,094 rookie contract that includes a $1,137,523 signing bonus.
In 2024, Dell appeared in 14 games for the Texans and caught 51 passes on 81 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns.
