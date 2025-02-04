Texans Promote Cole Popovich To OL Coach

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans promoted assistant OL coach Cole Popovich to full-time offensive line coach and run game coordinator on Tuesday.

Popovich, 39, started his coaching career as Los Angeles Valley College’s offensive line coach in 2011 and held the same role at Fresno City College for the next two years.

He became a graduate assistant at Utah State from 2013-2014 and was Minot State OL coach and co-OC for the next two years. He landed his first NFL job with the Patriots as a coaching assistant in 2016, became assistant RBs coach in 2019, and assistant OL coach in 2020.

Popovich spent 2021 coaching Franklin High School and then was hired as Troy University’s OL coach in 2022. The Texans hired him as assistant OL coach in 2023.