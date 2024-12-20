Texans Promote TE Irv Smith Jr. From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing TE Irv Smith Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Smith, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

Smith was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last year when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason but was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp and caught on with Houston’s practice squad in September. He’s bounced on and off the Texans’ practice squad this season.

In 2024, Smith has appeared in two games for the Texans.