Texans Promoting TE Jordan Akins

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are calling up TE Jordan Akins from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 6.

Akins, 30, was drafted by the Texans in the third round out of UCF in 2018. He just finished a four-year, $3.3 million rookie deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time.

He signed with the Giants on a one-year deal this offseason but was among their roster cuts ahead of the 2022 season. Houston signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason and he’s bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2022, Akins has appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 86 yards and one touchdown.