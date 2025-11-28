Texans QB C.J. Stroud Set To Start Week 13

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans confirmed that QB C.J. Stroud has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and is set to start Week 13, per Aaron Wilson.

“I’m excited to be back. I’m grateful. I think if we had played the Bills on Sunday I would have been ready to go,” Stroud said, via Wilson.

Stroud has missed the last few games with a concussion, resulting in QB Davis Mills being their starter as he recovered.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

In 2025, Stroud has appeared in eight games for the Texans and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 27 times for 177 yards.