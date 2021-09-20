Texans QB Tyrod Taylor Could Miss Four Games With Hamstring Injury

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans QB Tyrod Taylor‘s hamstring injury is significant enough (Grade 2) that he could be sidelined for next four games.

Wilson adds that rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start in place of Taylor and Jeff Driskel is expected to be elevated from the practice squad.

The Texans announced that they still plan for Deshaun Watson to be inactive for Week 3’s game even though they’re on a short week.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Taylor has appeared in two games for the Texans and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.