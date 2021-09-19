Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (Hamstring) Out For Week 3, David Mills Expected To Start

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that Texans QB Tyrod Taylor won’t play in Week 3’s game scheduled for next Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Taylor is expected to get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but Rapoport says rookie QB Davis Mills should get his first NFL start.

Adam Schefter reports that Texans’ QB Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out with a hamstring injury that he suffered during Week 2 against the Browns.

Taylor, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick last year.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Taylor appeared in two games for the Chargers and completed 16 of 30 attempts (53.3 percent) for 208 yards and no touchdowns. He has also rushed for seven yards.

We will have more news on Taylor as it becomes available.