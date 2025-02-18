Texans RB Joe Mixon Wins Fine Appeal For Criticizing Officials

Per Pro Football Talk, Texans RB Joe Mixon has won his appeal for the $25,000 fine for criticizing officials after their postseason loss to the Chiefs.

Mixon said the following about the refs after the game.

“Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs’ hands,” Mixon said after the game, via ESPN. “The whole world sees, man, what it is. When it comes down to it, you can never leave it into the refs’ hands. It’s all good, though.”

Mixon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.