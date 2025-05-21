Texans Re-Signing CB Myles Bryant

Per Aaron Wilson, the Texans are re-signing CB Myles Bryant to a new deal for the 2025 season.

Bryant, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant was on and off the Patriots’ roster, and they used a second-round restricted tender on him in 2023.

He then signed with the Texans as a free agent during the 2024 offseason.

In 2024, Bryant appeared in 11 games for the Texans and recorded 14 total tackles.