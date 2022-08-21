Texans Release LB Tae Davis

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are releasing veteran LB Tae Davis.

Teams have until Tuesday afternoon for the second round of roster cuts, which will go from 85 players down to 80.

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie.

The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the Browns. He primarily played on their special teams unit and was not tendered as a restricted free agent in 2021.

He signed with the Texans as an unrestricted free agent but was waived with an injury designation during camp.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 13 games for the Browns, recording seven tackles.