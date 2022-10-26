Texans Releasing LB Kamu Grugier-Hill

The Houston Texans are releasing veteran LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, according to Aaron Wilson.

Grugier-Hill approached the team asking to be released, and the Texans’ brass opted to fulfill the request.

Grugier-Hill, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. He lasted just a few months in New England before he was waived and later claimed by the Eagles.

Grugier-Hill finished the final year of his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season before signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Texans for the 2021 season and opted to re-sign with them once again this past offseason on another one-year contract.

In 2022, Grugier-Hill has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 40 tackles, including one tackle for loss and one pass defended.