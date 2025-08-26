Texans Releasing LB Nick Niemann

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Texans are releasing LB Nick Niemann.

Garafolo adds Niemann signed a two-year, $6 million deal with Houston this offseason that included $3 million guaranteed in 2025 and $1 million in full guarantees for 2026.

Niemann, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He finished a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a two-year deal with Houston.

In 2024, Niemann appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 21 tackles and one pass defense.