Texans Releasing RB Deuce Vaughn

The Houston Texans are releasing RB Deuce Vaughn and RB Owen Wright on Saturday ahead of the upcoming deadline to get rosters down to 53 players, according to Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the list of cuts from the Texans so far:

QB Brett Rypien CB Stephen Hall OT Caleb Johnson RB Deuce Vaughn RB Owen Wright

Vaughn, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2023 out of Kansas State. He signed a four-year, $3,973,336 rookie contract with the Cowboys, which included $133,336 guaranteed. Vaughn was in the third year of that deal when he was among the team’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He signed to the Broncos practice squad shortly after and spent the 2025 season there. Vaughn then re-signed to a futures deal after the season.

In 2024, Vaughn appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and rushed for 70 yards on 17 carries (4.1 YPC) to go along with three receptions for 18 yards receiving and no touchdowns.