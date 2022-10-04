Texans Releasing WR Chris Conley From Practice Squad

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are releasing veteran WR Chris Conley from their practice squad.

Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason.

In 2021, Conley appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 22 passes for 323 yards receiving and two touchdowns.