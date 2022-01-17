Texans Request Permission To Interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans have requested permission to interview Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coaching vacancy.

Gannon has received interview requests from a few different teams this year. Here’s where Houston’s coaching search stands.

Head Coach Candidates

Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) FAU WRs coach Hines Ward (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers OC Joe Lombardi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.