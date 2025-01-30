Texans Requesting OC Interview With Commanders Assistant HC Brian Johnson

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Texans are requesting an interview with Commanders assistant HC/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson for their OC opening.

Here’s a list of candidates for Houston’s OC vacancy:

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Syracuse OC Jeff Nixon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Texans offensive assistant Bill Lazor (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown

Texans WRs coach/Passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels

Rams passing game coordinator/TEs coach Nick Caley

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders assistant HC/pass game coordinator Brian Johnson (Requested)

Johnson, 37, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles promoted Johnson to be their offensive coordinator in 2023 but he was fired after one year and joined Washington as their assistant HC/pass game coordinator before the 2024 season.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.