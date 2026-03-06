Texans Restructure Contract Of DB Jalen Pitre

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans have restructured DB Jalen Pitre‘s contract to convert the majority of his $9 million guaranteed base salary into a signing bonus.
Wilson mentions that Houston added two void years to his deal to lower his $11.9 million cap hit for 2026.
Pitre, 26, was a two-year starter at Baylor. He was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and a first-team All-Big 12 selection as a senior.
The Texans used the No. 37 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was in the third year of a four-year $8,954,439 rookie contract that includes a $3,692,320 signing bonus when Houston re-signed him to a three-year, $39 million extension last offseason.
In 2025, Pitre appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 74 tackles, three tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 12 pass defenses.
