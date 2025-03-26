According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans reworked DL Denico Autry‘s contract to save a little under $4 million in cap space.

Autry is now set to make $7.5 million in 2025, which is reduced from his original $9 million scheduled compensation. More of his salary was also converted to per-game roster bonuses, with a total of $1 million instead of $500,000.

Houston converted another $3 million of Autry’s base salary into a signing bonus and added two void years to spread it out. He’s still set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Autry served a six-game suspension last year for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

Autry, 34, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State back in 2014 but was waived after a week and claimed by the Raiders.

The Raiders decided to waive him later on and signed him to their practice squad after clearing waivers. Las Vegas promoted him to the active roster back in 2014 and signed him to one-year deals three years in a row.

The Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million deal back in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract and eventually signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract with the Titans in 2021.

After playing out that deal, Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024.

In 2024, Autry appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 13 tackles, three sacks and three pass deflections.