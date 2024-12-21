Texans Rule Out S Jimmie Ward With Foot Injury, G Shaq Mason With Knee Injury

Texans S Jimmie Ward was ruled out of Saturday’s game against the Chiefs after being carted off with a right leg injury.

Houston also ruled out veteran G Shaq Mason with a knee injury.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans.

He then signed a one-year extension with the team back in August The veteran was entering the final year of his contract and was scheduled to make a base salary of $5.5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.

We will have more information on Ward as it becomes available.