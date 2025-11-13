Texans Rule Out Three Players, Including QB C.J. Stroud, For Week 11

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans officially ruled out QB C.J. Stroud, K Ka’imi Fairbairn and S Jalen Pitre for Week 11 against the Titans.

Stroud is set to miss his second-straight game with a concussion, meaning QB Davis Mills will start again.

Stroud, 24, was named first-team All-Big 10 after both of his seasons as a starter at Ohio State and was a second-team All-American in 2022. He declared for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior season and was drafted by the Texans with the No. 2 overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $36.3 million rookie deal that includes a signing bonus of $23.38 million. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Texans to decide on in 2026.

In 2025, Stroud appeared in eight games for the Texans and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also rushed 27 times for 177 yards.