Texans S Brandon Hill Out For The Season With Knee Injury

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans S Brandon Hill will miss the 2024 season due to a significant right knee injury.

He was carted off the field during the team’s preseason matchup with the Steelers and the extent of his injury is yet to be determined.

Hill, 23, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024.

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.

We will have more news on Hill as it becomes available.