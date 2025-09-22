Texans S Jimmie Ward Activated From Exempt List, Placed On PUP List

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL removed Texans S Jimmie Ward from the Commissioner Exempt List.

Ward has missed three games since being placed on the list on August 26 following an incident in June. In accordance with the Personal Conduct Policy, that review will remain ongoing and is not affected by this change in Ward’s roster status.

Meanwhile, Houston has placed Ward on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Ward, 33, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers then agreed to restructure Ward’s contract in 2021. He tested the open market for the first time in 2023, signing a deal with the Texans. He then signed a one-year extension with the team in August a year ago.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 45 total tackles and two interceptions.

