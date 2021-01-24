Texans Scheduling Second Interviews With Eric Bieniemy & Leslie Frazier

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans are expected to request second interviews with Bills DC Leslie Frazier and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their head-coaching vacancy.

The interviews will take place after the AFC Championship game and Schefter says both candidates believe they have a legitimate chance to land the Texans’ head-coaching job to the point where they’ve begun assembling a coaching staff in the event that they are hired.

Schefter reports that Frazier is said to have had a strong interview with the Texans while Bieniemy is viewed in many circles as a head coach in waiting.

The one issue for either coach is that one of them will advance to the Super Bowl while the other will be available to be hired right away.

Bieniemy, 51, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator.

Frazier, 61, played five seasons for the Bears and was part of the 1985 team that won the Super Bowl.

Frazier began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.