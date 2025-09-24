Texans Sign DB Zion Childress Off Cowboys Practice Squad

The Houston Texans have signed DB Zion Childress off the Cowboys practice squad to their active roster, per DJ Bien-Aime.

He takes the roster spot vacated by S C.J. Gardner-Johnson after his release yesterday.

Childress, 23, started his career at Texas State before transferring to Kentucky. He signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dallas waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2025, Childress has appeared in two games for the Cowboys and recorded one tackle.