Texans Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2026 season on Tuesday. 

The full list includes:

  1. DE Solomon Byrd
  2. C Eli Cox
  3. WR Josh Kelly
  4. TE Luke Lachey
  5. S Kaevon Merriweather
  6. G Sidy Sow
  7. DT Junior Tafuna
  8. LB Xavier Thomas
  9. WR Jared Wayne

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Byrd, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract, but was quickly cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed him to their practice squad, and he’s bounced on and off the P-squad ever since. 

In 2024, Byrd appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles. 

