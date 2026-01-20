Texans Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2026 season on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- DE Solomon Byrd
- C Eli Cox
- WR Josh Kelly
- TE Luke Lachey
- S Kaevon Merriweather
- G Sidy Sow
- DT Junior Tafuna
- LB Xavier Thomas
- WR Jared Wayne
Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Byrd, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract, but was quickly cut loose coming out of the preseason.
Houston re-signed him to their practice squad, and he’s bounced on and off the P-squad ever since.
In 2024, Byrd appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.
