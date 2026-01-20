Texans Sign Nine Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Byrd, 26, is a former seventh-round pick by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft out of USC. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract, but was quickly cut loose coming out of the preseason.

Houston re-signed him to their practice squad, and he’s bounced on and off the P-squad ever since.

In 2024, Byrd appeared in one game for the Texans and recorded two tackles.