Texans Sign Second-Round WR Jayden Higgins

The Houston Texans have signed second-round WR Jayden Higgins to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.
The Texans have now signed two of their draft picks:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|34
|Jayden Higgins
|WR
|Signed
|2
|48
|Aireontae Ersery
|G
|3
|79
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|3
|97
|Jaylin Smith
|CB
|Signed
|4
|116
|Woody Marks
|RB
|6
|187
|Jaylen Reed
|S
|6
|197
|Graham Mertz
|QB
|7
|224
|Kyonte Hamilton
|DT
|7
|255
|Luke Lachey
|TE
Higgins, 22, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons.
He earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Third Team All-American honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Higgins as the No. 6 receiver and the No. 45 overall player with a second-round grade.
The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Higgins appeared in 48 games and recorded 227 receptions for 3,317 yards with 28 touchdowns.
