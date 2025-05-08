Texans Sign Second-Round WR Jayden Higgins

The Houston Texans have signed second-round WR Jayden Higgins to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport

The Texans have now signed two of their draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed
2 48 Aireontae Ersery G  
3 79 Jaylin Noel WR  
3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed
4 116 Woody Marks RB  
6 187 Jaylen Reed S  
6 197 Graham Mertz QB  
7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT  
7 255 Luke Lachey TE  

 

Higgins, 22, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Third Team All-American honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Higgins as the No. 6 receiver and the No. 45 overall player with a second-round grade.

The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Higgins appeared in 48 games and recorded 227 receptions for 3,317 yards with 28 touchdowns.

