Texans Sign Second-Round WR Jayden Higgins

The Houston Texans have signed second-round WR Jayden Higgins to a rookie contract, per Ian Rapoport.

The Texans have now signed two of their draft picks:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed 2 48 Aireontae Ersery G 3 79 Jaylin Noel WR 3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed 4 116 Woody Marks RB 6 187 Jaylen Reed S 6 197 Graham Mertz QB 7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT 7 255 Luke Lachey TE

Higgins, 22, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Third Team All-American honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Higgins as the No. 6 receiver and the No. 45 overall player with a second-round grade.

The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Higgins appeared in 48 games and recorded 227 receptions for 3,317 yards with 28 touchdowns.