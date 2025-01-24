Texans Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed G Jerome Carvin and WR Kearis Jackson to futures deals on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Houston has signed the following players to futures deals:
- G Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
- CB Anthony Averett
- DE Solomon Byrd
- WR Johnny Johnson III
- WR Xavier Johnson
- RB Jawhar Jordan
- CB Gregory Junior
- DT Jayden Peevy
- QB Kedon Slovis
- RB J.J. Taylor
- S Russ Yeast
- G Jerome Carvin
- WR Kearis Jackson
Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.
Jackson, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2023. He wound up cracking their active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts in August of last year.
He caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in October but was released earlier this month.
In 2023, Jackson appeared in two games for the Titans and returned six punts for 48 yards.
