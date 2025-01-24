Texans Sign Two Players To Futures Deals

The Houston Texans officially signed G Jerome Carvin and WR Kearis Jackson to futures deals on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Houston has signed the following players to futures deals:

G Tremayne Anchrum Jr. CB Anthony Averett DE Solomon Byrd WR Johnny Johnson III WR Xavier Johnson RB Jawhar Jordan CB Gregory Junior DT Jayden Peevy QB Kedon Slovis RB J.J. Taylor S Russ Yeast G Jerome Carvin WR Kearis Jackson

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Jackson, 25, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2023. He wound up cracking their active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts in August of last year.

He caught on with the Giants’ practice squad in October but was released earlier this month.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in two games for the Titans and returned six punts for 48 yards.