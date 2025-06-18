Texans Signing CB Damon Arnette

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are signing former Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette, who worked out for the team on Monday.

Arnette just finished out the spring season with the Houston Roughnecks in the UFL and has been working on his NFL comeback.

He says he’s matured and addressed the repeated off-field issues that led to him flaming out of the NFL.

“I’m 28 years old right now with three kids, with a mom and dad that loves me and has my back right now,” Arnette said via Aaron Wilson. “With coaches, I feel like I’ve proved a complete turnaround. All the coaches that have been with me right now, I feel like their words would be more valuable because I’ve said a lot of things in the past. What I would say is what they see on film, that’s me being out of commission for three years.

“I’m a dawg on the field. I’m more of a professional now than I ever was before. I wasn’t a professional before. I was just a dawg. I found professionalism and a calm state of mind. I feel like I’m the best version of myself that I’ve ever been.”

This is his first reported NFL interest in a while. Arnette was arrested three times, the most recent in January of 2024, and hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2021.

Arnette, 28, was selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Raiders. He agreed to a four-year, $13,418,540 rookie contract that included a $7,318,938 signing bonus.

However, Las Vegas elected to cut Arnette loose when it was discovered he was facing multiple lawsuits due to a car accident and threatening someone with a firearm. From there, he caught on with the Dolphins practice squad during the 2021 season and eventually joined the Chiefs on a futures contract for the 2022 season.

Unfortunately, Arnette was arrested in Las Vegas back in 2022 for assault with a deadly weapon and was subsequently released by Kansas City.

For his career, Arnette has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 29 total tackles, no interceptions, and three pass defenses.