Texans Signing CB Ka’dar Hollman Off Ravens PS

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are signing CB Ka’dar Hollman to their active roster from the Ravens practice squad.

It’s a return to Houston for Hollman, who spent all last season with the Texans and played all 17 games.

To make room on the roster, Wilson reports the Texans are placing rookie RB British Brooks on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Hollman, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad.

From there, he played for the Texans and 49ers before signing on to the Falcons’ practice squad. He then returned to San Francisco for another stint before joining the Dolphins’ taxi squad. Hollman then caught on with the Texans for 2023 and appeared in all of their games.

Houston cut him loose in March and he signed with the Ravens. Baltimore cut him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2023, Hollman appeared in 17 games for the Texans and recorded 10 tackles and one fumble recovery.