Texans Signing CB Steven Nelson To Two-Year, $10M Deal

According to Brooks Kubena, the Texans are signing CB Steven Nelson to a contract.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans’ deal with Nelson is for two years and is worth $10 million.

Nelson recently was visiting with Houston, which has a major need at corner.

Nelson, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He finished his four-year, $2.902 million rookie contract with the Chiefs before signing a three-year, $25 million contract with the Steelers in 2019.

Nelson was owed a base salary of $8,250,000 for the 2021 season when Pittsburgh released him. He later signed a one-year contract with the Eagles last July.

In 2021, Nelson appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 50 tackles, one interception, and seven pass deflections.

