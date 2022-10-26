Texans Signing DT Jaleel Johnson Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

According to Jordan Schultz, the Texans are signing DT Jaleel Johnson off of the Falcons’ practice squad to the active roster.

Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded 23 total tackles.