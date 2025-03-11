Texans Signing LB Nick Niemann To Two-Year, $6.5M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Texans are signing LB Nick Niemann to a two-year deal worth up to $6.5 million on Tuesday.

Niemann, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He finished a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Niemann appeared in 13 games for the Chargers and recorded 21 tackles and one pass defense.