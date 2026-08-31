Texans Signing S George Odum To Practice Squad

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the Texans are signing S George Odum back to their practice squad.
Odum was among the team’s final roster cuts yesterday but wasn’t subject to waivers as a vested veteran.
Odum, 32, went undrafted out of Central Arkansas in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.
Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.
In March of 2024, Odum signed a two-year extension with San Francisco worth $10.8 million.
However, the 49ers let Odum go, and he signed with the Colts for a portion of the 2025 season. He then signed with Houston for the 2026 season.
In 2025, Odum appeared in three games for the Colts and made four tackles.
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