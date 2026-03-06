Texans Signing TE Dalton Schultz To One-Year, $12.6M Extension Through 2027

According to Ian Rapoport, the Texans have agreed to terms with TE Dalton Schultz on a one-year extension worth $12.6 million.

Rapoport notes that Schultz now has $17.6 million guaranteed combined in 2026 and 2027. He was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2026.

Schultz, 29, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys franchised Schultz, which cost them $10.9 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He then signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans.

From there, the Texans signed Schultz to a three-year, $36 million contract extension in 2024. He’s set to earn a base salary of $11 million in 2026.

In 2025, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and recorded 82 receptions on 106 targets for 777 yards (9.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.